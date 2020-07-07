President Richard Englert announces plans to step down from Temple University

Englert, who is the 11th President of Temple, will not leave his post until a successor is found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



President Richard Englert announced that he will leave Temple University in a conference call taking place after the university’s Board of Trustees meeting today.



He will not leave his post until a successor is found, said Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell Morgan, though his goal is to retire by the end of the 2020-21 academic year. The search for the next president will begin promptly, Morgan said, according to a release.



The announcement comes as the university is preparing to bring its near-40,000 students back to campus for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Englert said he has confidence in those planning the university’s return and knows everything will be done responsibly with attention toward how to keep everyone safe.



“He’s given us the window of time to live through this whole crisis,” Morgan said. “I think it’s very responsible that he’s stayed on as long as he has.”



Englert was appointed president in October 2016 after serving as acting president for three months prior. He succeeded Neil Theobald, who resigned in July 2016.



Englert served the university for 45 years in 17 different posts, according to the release. He will turn 75 in December and has been considering retirement for a few years, he said in the conference call.



“I love Temple University,” Englert said. “It’s been my life. Our students are amazing. Our faculty are amazing. Literally, this university energizes me every day.”



Correction: A previous version of this article said President Richard Englert was 75. He will turn 75 in December.