Temple plans to freeze tuition for the 2020-21 academic year

The tuition freeze must be approved by the Board of Trustees.

Temple announced its plans to freeze tuition for undergraduates and graduates for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year, according to a press release from the university.

If the freeze is approved by the university’s Board of Trustees on May 12, this will be the second year that tuition is frozen for in-state students.

President Richard Englert said the university could not propose an increase in tuition with the current state of the economy.

“Students have had to face many challenges in recent months,” Englert said. “A tuition increase should not be one of them.”

