Temple Board of Trustees approves increased library funding and housing rates

At the Board meeting on Tuesday, trustees approved an additional $5.8 million for the Charles Library and were briefed on the mumps outbreak.

The Board of Trustees approved a budget increase for the Charles Library and increased room and board rates at its public meeting on Tuesday.



The Board also approved department reorganization in the Kornberg School of Dentistry and program changes in the College of Liberal Arts, Klein College, the School of Theater, Film, and Media Arts and the Tyler School of Art.



In his remarks to the Board, President Richard Englert announced that the measles, mumps, rubella; chicken pox and the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines will be required for all incoming students. This is as a result of a recent Temple-related mumps outbreak that began at the end of February, which now has 28 associated cases as of Wednesday morning.



BUDGET



The Board of Trustees added another $5.8 million to Charles Library’s budget to use on technology fees, a program to reserve library resources, business services, prior bond funds and a “Provost Fund,” which other universities designate for interdisciplinary research.



Housing rates will increase by 2.62 percent for the 2019-20 academic year, slightly less than the approved increases in previous years. Meal plan costs will increase by 2.8 percent based on the university’s contract with Aramark.



The rates are meant to be affordable while providing a living experience for students that is competitive with other universities, according to the Budget and Finance Committee’s recommendation in the meeting’s agenda.



ACADEMICS



On Tuesday, the Board also approved changes to the university’s academic in five schools.



The Department of Pediatric Dentistry and Community Oral Health Sciences in the Kornberg School of Dentistry will split into two departments: the Department of Pediatric Dentistry and the Department of Oral Health Sciences.



Creating two new departments is meant to increase resources, including for research, and foster growth in young faculty, according to a recommendation from the Academic Affairs Committee.



The Board also approved the Boyer School of Music to add a concentration in jazz guitar.



In the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts, the Board approved a master’s program in theater instruction. The program’s graduates can then be endorsed to teach theater by the Department of Education.



The Tyler School of Art will discontinue the fine arts in illustration master’s program, which never admitted students.



UNIVERSITY REMARKS



During his address, President Richard Englert paid tribute to Al Shrier, a long-time sports information director at the university, who died on March 7.



Englert also recognized retiring men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy.



He praised Student Health Services’ efforts while combating a mumps outbreak, which now reports 28 Temple-related cases of the airborne virus, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.



“What you haven’t heard about is the dedicated team of professionals who commit themselves to educate our students about their health,” he said during his remarks. “They care for our students when they’re ill, and keep them all well throughout their Temple journey.”

