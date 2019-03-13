Temple-related mumps cases reach 28 on Wednesday

The university announced an outbreak of the mumps on Feb. 28.

13 March 2019 Breaking News, Featured

There are 28 Temple-related mumps cases as of Wednesday morning.

There are 11 confirmed cases and 17 probable cases, wrote Mark Denys, the director of Employee and Student Health Services. This includes two students from Montgomery County and one student from Delaware County.

Temple had 12 probable cases on Tuesday.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE
SYMPTOMS
According to a university release, there’s no treatment for mumps. But you can relieve symptoms with tactics including:
Taking medication like Tylenol or
Motrin
Rest
Drinking fluids
PEOPLE AT GREATEST RISK OF
INFECTION AND TRANSMISSION
People who are pregnant
People with illnesses that weaken their immune systems, like AIDS or any form of cancer
Health care personnel
International travelers
People who did not receive two doses of the MMR vaccine as a child
WHERE YOU CAN GET A THIRD SHOT
Student Health Services
Pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid
Most primary care physicians and urgent care clinics have the vaccine in stock, according to a university release sent on March 4.

The university announced on Feb. 28 that several students tested positive for the mumps. On Tuesday, the university announced it will now require all incoming students to have the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine, along with the chicken pox vaccine and the diphtheria tetanus and pertussis vaccines.  

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that can be transmitted via the nose, mouth and throat. Symptoms include swelling of the face and jaw, fever and body pains. The incubation period is 12 to 25 days, and symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

Someone with mumps is considered contagious two days before their face swells, through five after, according to a university release. It’s recommended that people with mumps isolate themselves so they’re less likely to infect other people.

