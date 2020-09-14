Board of Trustees creates presidential search committee

The committee includes 13 trustees, two faculty members and one student who will identify candidates to succeed President Richard Englert.

The Temple University Board of Trustees established a search committee to find candidates to replace President Richard Englert, who announced his plans to retire on July 7, according to an announcement from Chairman Mitchell Morgan.

The Presidential Search Committee will include 13 trustees: Morgan, Leonard Barrack, Stephen Charles, Sandra Harmon-Weiss, Marina Kats, Drew Katz, Christopher McNichol, J. William Mills, Leon Moulder, Patrick O’Connor, Bret Perkins, Daniel Polett and Phillip Richards.

The committee will also include Rafael Porrata-Doria, a professor and president of the Faculty Senate, as well as professor James Earl Davis and Student Body President Quinn Litsinger.

Englert announced his plans to leave Temple after the July Board of Trustees meeting, The Temple News reported. He will not leave his position until the Presidential Search Committee has selected his successor, but hopes to retire by the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

Englert was appointed president in October 2016 after serving as acting president for three months prior. He succeeded Neil Theobald, who resigned in July 2016.