Mail-in ballot registration deadline passes today

Satellite election offices altered their hours to accommodate ballot applications, but voters must be in line by 5 p.m. to request a mail-in ballot.

Today is the last day Pennsylvania voters can request a mail-in ballot by mail, in person or online for the 2020 general election.

Satellite election offices, like Temple University’s Liacouras Center, opened earlier than usual at 9:30 a.m. today. To request a ballot in person at one of Philadelphia’s satellite election offices, voters must be in line by 5 p.m., according to the city commissioners’ website.

To request a ballot online, voters can go to the Pennsylvania voter services website.

For applications by mail, the Philadelphia County Board of Elections must receive them by 5 p.m. today, according to the city commissioners’ website.

The city will not honor mail-in ballot applications that are received after Oct. 27. The postmark date does not matter, according to the city commissioners’ website.

Mail-in ballots can be returned in person at an election office or postmarked no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, The Temple News reported.