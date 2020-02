A 27-year-old man died after being struck by a car travelling the wrong way on 8th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue last night, police said.

The man was carrying an expired Temple ID, NBC10 reported, though police have not confirmed whether he is a Temple student.

The man was walking across a crosswalk when the gray Hyundai struck him around 8:40 p.m., police said. Police were seen inspecting a damaged car with that description on Berks Street near 8th Monday night.