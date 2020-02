No one was injured during the incident.

A man is uninjured after being robbed by three men on Fontain Street near 18th around 12:45 a.m. this morning, Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email to The Temple News.



One of the three men threatened the victim and took his iPhone, car keys and wallet, Leone wrote. Police are checking the area for private cameras.



The man was not affiliated with Temple, Leone wrote.