Man shot at Insomnia Cookies under Morgan Hall

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and chest during an argument inside the Insomnia Cookies shop located under Morgan Hall on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Broad Street shortly at around 1 a.m. Sunday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

A group of men were inside the store when the victim entered, Leone wrote. After the argument began, one of the men allegedly showed a gun and the victim fled the store, he added.

The victim was found inside his car with gunshot wounds and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, Leone wrote.

The alleged offender is not affiliated with Temple and fled with the other men on a four-wheel motorcycle, Leone wrote.

Police are investigating a motorcycle that was left at the scene and video footage of the incident, Leone wrote.