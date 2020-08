The victim had been taken to Temple University Hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was allegedly shot in the elbow, possibly during a dice game, shortly after 2 a.m. on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital after the incident. He has no affiliation with the university, Leone wrote.

Police responded to the incident after hearing gunshots on 16th Street and are continuing their investigation.