Man shot in hip on Broad Street near Allegheny Avenue

10 June 2021 Crime, Featured
A man was shot in the parking lot of McDonald's on Broad Street near Allegheny Avenue on June 9. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A 39-year-old man came to Temple University Hospital’s Emergency Department at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday after he was shot in the hip in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Broad Street near Allegheny Avenue, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. 

The man is in stable condition and is not affiliated with Temple University, wrote Leone. 

The shooting occurred one block away from Temple’s Health Sciences Campus and two blocks from Temple University Hospital.

Officers from the Temple University Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.

Micah Zimmerman

