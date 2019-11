The male was inside of a possible boarding house when shot.

A man is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after being shot in the chest on Camac Street at around 5 p.m., Charlie Leone, the director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email to the Temple News.

The male, who is not affiliated with Temple, was shot inside a suspected boarding house, Leone said.

A witness to the incident thought the gunshot was self-inflicted, but further investigation is underway, police said.