Man shot inside Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital after being shot in the left arm and leg Wednesday evening.

A 32-year-old man was shot in his left arm and leg while inside the Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant on Germantown Avenue near Erie at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department took the man, who was in critical condition, to Temple University Hospital, Leone added.

Police do not have information about the suspect and are continuing to investigate, Leone wrote.