The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A 42-year-old man was found shot in the back on Susquehanna Avenue near 17th Street shortly before 9 p.m., wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. The victim has no affiliation with Temple University.

“The male was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was alert and talking,” Leone wrote.

The Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division is investigating the shooting.