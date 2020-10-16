Man taken into custody on Carlisle Street

The man ran into a house on Carlisle Street when police attempted to stop his vehicle.

A man suspected of being armed was taken into custody after he ran away from Philadelphia Police Department officers around 11:30 a.m Friday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Officers initially attempted to stop the man’s car but he drove away and ran inside a house on Carlisle Street near Allegheny Avenue. He was taken into custody when he came out of the house, Leone wrote.

No one was injured during the incident and police have deemed the area safe.