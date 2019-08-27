Manayunk hosts summer dog festival

Manayunk celebrated the Dog Day of Summer on Aug. 24 with rescue dogs from across the Philadelphia area.

It also featured adoption booths, obstacle courses, food trucks and raffles. Visitors spent the day in the sun with some of Manayunk’s four-legged residents.

The event also held a “Pup Crawl,” which sold drinks to festival-goers. For each $1 spent, another was donated to the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

“This is an incredibly diverse community,” said Carol DiMaria, a volunteer, as she held a dog named Oliver. “We get to show off so many of our adorable puppies.”

Many volunteers said the event is great way for people to learn about adopting pets.