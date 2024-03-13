March 13: How accessible is the Board of Trustees?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Temple stakeholders believe the university would benefit from the board of trustees being more accessible and transparent. The board acknowledges the need for improvement but questions if the public is actually interested in their operations. Editor-in-chief Fallon Roth talks about what the board does and what they plan to do to be more accessible.

Two unions at the Fox Chase Cancer Center have reported Temple Health to the National Labor Relations Board for an alleged labor violation. News editor Sidney Rochnik talks about what this means and gives an update on the TAUP negotiations.