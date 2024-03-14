March 14: AAC Tournament Special

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

14 March 2024 , , , , and Podcast, The Playbook

In this special edition episode of The Playbook the TTN sports editors join the men’s and women’s basketball teams down in Fort Worth, Texas for the AAC Tournament. They talk about the heartbreaking loss on the women’s side and what the men need to do to continue to the next stages. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Ryan Mack, Jaison Nieves, and Robert Cruz. 

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Johnny Zawislak

Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Robert Cruz

Pablo Rouco

