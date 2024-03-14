March 14: AAC Tournament Special

In this special edition episode of The Playbook the TTN sports editors join the men’s and women’s basketball teams down in Fort Worth, Texas for the AAC Tournament. They talk about the heartbreaking loss on the women’s side and what the men need to do to continue to the next stages. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Ryan Mack, Jaison Nieves, and Robert Cruz.
Declan Landis
Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.
Johnny Zawislak
Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
