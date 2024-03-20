March 20: AAC Tournament Recap

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

The AAC Basketball Tournament just finished and the men’s team had a surprising run! The TTN sports editors recap the successes and failures of men’s and women’s basketball this season. Fencing heads to Ohio for the NCAA Championship and Lacrosse takes on the AAC season play tournament. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.