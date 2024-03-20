March 20: AAC Tournament Recap

The AAC Basketball Tournament just finished and the men’s team had a surprising run! The TTN sports editors recap the successes and failures of men’s and women’s basketball this season. Fencing heads to Ohio for the NCAA Championship and Lacrosse takes on the AAC season play tournament. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Ryan Mack, and Jaison Nieves.
