March 22: Period Products in Bathrooms?

Roughly two weeks ago Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed about a 1.8 percent state increase to Temple for state funding compared to the 5 percent increase that former Gov. Wolf proposed last year. The Temple New’s Digital Managing Editor Fallon Roth talks about how Shapiro’s first budget proposal will affect Temple University.

Many Temple students struggle to have access to menstrual products and experience period poverty. Moreover, roughly 60 percent of students have struggled or have known someone who has struggled with period poverty. Temple News’ Opinion Editor Sarah Frasca argues why Temple should provide free period products in all campus bathrooms.