Mayor announces Philadelphia school board members

Board of Education Appointees Mallory Fix Lopez

Maria McColgan

Angela McIver

Chris McGinley

Joyce Wilkerson

Wayne Walker

Lee Huang

Leticia Egea-Hinton

Julia Danzy

Two Temple administrators, who served on the Philadelphia School Reform Commission, were appointed to the Philadelphia School District’s Board of Education, the Inquirer reported.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced his selections to serve on the Board, which will replace the SRC on June 30. Kenney announced the move to establish local control of the district in November 2017.

Two of his appointees are connected to Temple.

Joyce Wilkerson is the former chairperson of the SRC and is the senior adviser of Community Relations and Development to Temple President Richard Englert. Christopher McGinley is an associate professor of school leadership in the College of Education and former SRC member.

The two resigned from the seats on the SRC to be considered for the Board, the Inquirer reported.

A nominating panel submitted 27 names of potential Board members to Kenney in February. The mayor then requested more names to choose from, and the panel submitted 18 additional nominees earlier this month.