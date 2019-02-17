Men’s basketball hangs on for overtime win against USF

South Florida sophomore guard David Collins missed two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in overtime as Temple inched out a 70-69 victory against the Bulls

Temple senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. received an inbounds pass from junior guard Quinton Rose with 9.6 seconds remaining in overtime and was fouled driving the basket. Alston went 1-for-2 from the free throw line, putting the Owls ahead 70-69 and clinching the win.



Temple University men’s basketball (19-7, 9-4 The American Athletic Conference) beat South Florida (17-8,7-6 The American), 70-69, in overtime on Saturday night at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



After Alston’s free throws, 1.5 seconds still remained leaving just enough time for The Bulls to try a full court pass. Alston was called for a foul with 0.8 seconds left in overtime, putting South Florida sophomore guard David Collins at the free throw line.



Collins missed both free throws and Temple sophomore forward De’Vondre Perry grabbed the rebound securing the win for the Owls.



For the second time this season, Temple and USF were forced to play overtime. On Jan. 12, the Owls secured an 82-80 overtime win against the Bulls at the Liacouras Center, securing their win by shooting 10-of-11 from the free throw line in overtime. With the win on Saturday, Temple improved to 4-0 on the season when they have to play an extra period.



Alston led the Owls in scoring with 24 points, scoring eight of the team’s 11 points in overtime. Alston also led the Owls with seven rebounds and six assists.



Temple trailed the Bulls 45-36 with eight minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the second half. The Owls went on a 6-0 run to cut South Florida’s lead down to three points. Two Bulls turnovers and an emphatic block by sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis fueled the Owls run.



Pierre-Louis converted an underhanded and-one layup with 40 seconds left in the second half to tie the game at 59. Pierre-Louis finished the game with 14 points, two assists, and three rebounds.



Temple was without senior center Ernest Alflakpui, who sat out with a knee injury. Sophomore forward Justyn Hamilton had nine points and three rebounds in 22 minutes played in Alflakpui’s absence.



The Owls will come home after a one-game road trip for another conference matchup on Saturday, hosting Tulsa (15-10, 5-7 The American) at 12 p.m.