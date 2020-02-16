Mural honoring Cecil B. Moore vandalized

Philadelphia Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Graffiti was discovered on the mural of civil rights activist Cecil B. Moore on Jefferson Street near Bouvier on Saturday morning, NBC10 reported. A racial slur was painted onto the mural.

The mural honors Moore, a defense attorney and former president of Philadelphia’s branch of the NAACP who led the protest to integrate Girard College in the 1960s, according to Temple University Libraries.

A street and subway station on Broad Street were named after him. Moore passed away at 63 in 1979.

As of Sunday, the Philadelphia Police Department is still investigating the vandalism but no arrests have been made, NBC10 reported. Mural Arts Philadelphia has started cleaning up the mural, KYW reported.

The racial slur on the mural has now faded but is still visible.

