NBA postpones draft lottery and combine

Temple men’s basketball players Quinton Rose and Nate Pierre-Louis both declared for the draft.

The NBA announced it will postpone the NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine on Friday, according to a tweet from Shams Charania, an NBA Insider for The Athletic.



The NBA has indefinitely postponed its NBA Draft Lottery and Draft Combine in May in Chicago due to coronavirus pandemic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2020

The NBA Draft Lottery was supposed to occur on May 19 in Chicago while the NBA Draft Combine was scheduled to take place in Chicago from May 21-24.



The NBA suspended its season on March 11 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The New York Times reported.



Two Temple University men’s basketball players, senior guard Quinton Rose and junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis, have declared for the draft.



Rose declared for the draft and signed with Roc Nation Sports on Tuesday, he announced in a Twitter post.



Thank you to my Temple family. You’ve made an impact on me forever and can’t wait for the next chapter. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JmhebgB9Tk — R O $ È (@qrose_3) April 28, 2020

Pierre-Louis declared for the draft on March 30, but will maintain his NCAA eligibility since he has not signed with an agent yet. Because he has not signed with an agent, Pierre-Louis can return to Temple if he does not get drafted.

