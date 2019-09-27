No one was injured in three unrelated crimes yesterday

Police arrested one man in connection with an armed robbery at 16th and Jefferson streets on Thursday.

Police responded to two armed robbery attempts and a report of shots being fired in three separate incidents near Temple yesterday.



In one incident, two men approached another man in his 40s with a gun near the intersection of 16th and Jefferson streets and took approximately $2,000 from the victim around 7 p.m., wrote Charles Leone, the director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to the Temple News.



The two men then fled toward Oxford Street, Leone wrote, and the victim, who is not affiliated with Temple, was not injured.



Police arrested 41-year-old Timothy Holmes for robbery and aggravated assault, Leone added.



Later, police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Tioga Street and Germantown Avenue around 8 p.m., Leone wrote. Shell casings, dice and suspected narcotics were found along the ground.



Campus Safety Services is unaware of anyone being injured in the incident, Leone wrote.



Finally, police responded to an attempted robbery at 17th and Norris streets around 9 p.m., after two men, one with a handgun, approached a Temple student and demanded money, Leone wrote.



The incident seems to be unrelated to the earlier robbery, and Campus Safety Services increased their patrols west of campus as a result, Leone wrote.

