November 16: Temple Basketball is underway

Temple basketball has officially begun their season, and there are officially new stars on North Broad. The remaining fall sports are also coming to a close, including the first seasons of Stan Drayton and Linda Hampton-Keith. The Temple News Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds and Sports Editor Nicholas Gangewere discuss it all on this week’s episode.
Javon Edmonds
Javon can be reached at javon.edmonds@temple.edu. Follow Javon on Twitter @javonedmonds45.
Nick Gangewere
Nick can be reached at nicholas.gangewere@temple.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter @nick_gang16.
