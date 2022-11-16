November 16: Temple Basketball is underway

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

16 November 2022 and Podcast, The Playbook

Temple basketball has officially begun their season, and there are officially new stars on North Broad. The remaining fall sports are also coming to a close, including the first seasons of Stan Drayton and Linda Hampton-Keith. The Temple News Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds and Sports Editor Nicholas Gangewere discuss it all on this week’s episode.

Javon Edmonds

Javon Edmonds

Nick Gangewere

Nick Gangewere

