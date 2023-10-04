October 4: The state of Temple Football

An analysis of the Temple football program, volleyball dominant season, and field hockey’s struggle to reach the conference championship. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with sports editor Declan Landis, assistant sports editor Ryan Mack, sports social media manager Jaison Nieves, and football writer Rymir Vaughn.
Declan Landis
Declan Landis
Jaison Nieves
Jaison Nieves
Ryan Mack
Ryan Mack
