October 4: The state of Temple Football

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

04 October 2023 , , , and Podcast, The Playbook

An analysis of the Temple football program, volleyball dominant season, and field hockey’s struggle to reach the conference championship. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with sports editor Declan Landis, assistant sports editor Ryan Mack, sports social media manager Jaison Nieves, and football writer Rymir Vaughn.

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Rymir Vaughn

Pablo Rouco

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*