October 5: Temple field hockey bounces back.

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

05 October 2022 , and Podcast, The Playbook

Temple field hockey lost two games immediately after being ranked No. 24 in the latest National Coaches Poll. The Owls ultimately fell out of the polls and regrouped with two wins, including one over Georgetown in the conference opener. The Temple News Field Hockey Beat Reporter Johnny Zawislak joins Assistant Sports Editor Javon Edmonds to discuss the team’s reset as it heads into conference play. 

TTN Sports Editor Nick Gangewere also joins assistant editor Javon Edmonds to recap this week in Temple athletics with a weekly roundup.  

Nick Gangewere

Nick Gangewere

Javon Edmonds

Javon Edmonds

Johnny Zawislak

