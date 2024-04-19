Offset, Key Glock rock Owlchella crowd

This year’s show was headlined by rappers Offset and Key Glock, who were accompanied by several DJs and guest performer Lola Brooke.

Jayda Evans waited an hour before doors opened at The Liacouras Center for Owlchella, eager to see performances from some of her favorite artists. At the end of the night, she got to share a moment with Offset, whose performance she was most looking forward to.



“We came early and we were front row, it was really good,” said Evans, a freshman psychology major. “We actually just took a picture with the Offset. So it’s really cool.”



As attendees trickled in around 6:30 p.m., DJ Si, a now three-time Owlchella performer, mixed hits to get the crowd excited for Lola Brooke, the first of the night’s rapper lineup. DJ Si played songs and interacted with the audience until Lola Brooke took the stage 30 minutes later.

New York rapper Lola Brooke headlined Temple’s annual Owlchella concert. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Brooklyn rapper opened her set with “I AM LOLA.” Her performance was chock-full of surprise guests — during the course of her 30-minute set, she brought out Kur, Lihtz, Philly Goats and PGS Spence.

Lola Brooke was Lex Armstrong’s favorite set of the night, which she didn’t expect going into the concert.

“I think it was just like Lola’s — this energy, like she just kept it up,” said Armstrong, a senior architecture major.

Owlchella 2024 was Armstrong’s third time attending the concert, and she felt it held up well to the other shows she’s seen. She was especially relieved to have avoided a no-show this time after would-be co-headliner G Herbo dropped out due to “unforeseen circumstances” the night of Owlchella 2023.

After Lola Brooke’s set concluded, DJ Si returned to the stage for another 30-minute stint of music. Key Glock took the stage shortly after with “Gang Shit No Lame Shit,” one of the Memphis rapper’s biggest hits. The crowd surged with energy during his brief set, which he concluded after just 19 minutes with “Russian Cream.”

Memphis rapper Key Glock performed second, and dedicated much of his performance to Young Dolph, who was killed in 2021. | ROBERT JOSEPH CRUZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

DJ Si took the stage yet again at the end of Key Glock’s performance, this time playing crowd favorites like “Starships” by Nicki Minaj. He invited two members of the audience to the stage for a dance battle, working to get the crowd excited for the night’s final act.

Attendees rushed to the pit as DJ Si announced Offset, ready to hear the show’s main act. The rapper began his 30-minute set with “Say My Grace” and continued to play hits from both his solo ventures and his time with rap-trio Migos. Crowd favorites included “Bad and Boujee” and “Narcos.”

Migos member Offset headlined Thursday’s Owlchella concert at The Liacouras Center. | THE TEMPLE NEWS

“Definitely Offset’s set was my favorite,” Evans said. “He was really good.”

Despite a high-energy performance from the headliners, Rozlyn Geers was disappointed at this year’s Owlchella — a recurring theme among attendees in recent years.

“Honestly, it was a little bit underwhelming,” said Geers, a junior entrepreneurship and innovation major. “We were standing there for a very long time for Offset to only be on for about 30 minutes. So I definitely was expecting more, but it was fun.”