Owls continue losing streak against Pirates

Temple University volleyball has yet to win a conference game, after being shut out by East Carolina University 3-0 Friday evening.

Despite playing hard, Temple University volleyball extended its losing streak to six games after struggling to find an offensive rhythm against the Pirates, their latest conference opponent.

The Owls (4-12, 0-5 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-0 against East Carolina University (7-8, 3-3, The American) on Friday evening in Greenville, North Carolina.

Temple is 0-4 on the road, and the Owls continue to make the same mistakes over and over again.

“We got to do a better job in staying committed to being more disciplined,” said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. “You know, just follow the game plan and execute in those moments.”

The Owls kept it close despite being shutout, losing the first set 25-21 and the second 25-19.

Freshman setter Magdalena Rogalska showed off her skills in Friday’s game and served up 19 assists.

“I thought [Rogalska] did a great job,” Ganesharatnam said. “She has been working her butt off, and she had a really really good week of practice. I thought she deserved the chance to get a little more opportunity in the match, and I thought she did a really good job.”

Graduate student outside hitter Miray Bolukbasi also helped the Owls, leading the team with eight kills and tied for the team lead with two blocks. Junior outside hitter Gem Grimshaw also contributed with seven kills and one ace.

The Owls will hope to win their first conference game when they take on the University of Cincinnati ( 9-4, 4-1 American) on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. in Cincinnati, Ohio.