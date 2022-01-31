Owls defeat Long Island in Sunday showdown

Temple University women’s gymnastics posted season-highs on vault and bars.

31 January 2022 Featured, Gymnastics
Temple University women’s gymnastics defeated Long Island University in the Black Lives Matter Meet in Brookville, New York on Jan. 30. | NICK DAVIS / FILE

Temple University women’s gymnastics (4-2, 1-1 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) defeated Long Island University (1-1, 0-2 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) in the Black Lives Matter Meet in Brookville, New York, on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls posted a score of 195.800 while the Sharks tallied a score of 193.850.

“We had a lot of highlights as a team,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “We had a couple small things the girls cleaned up, but honestly we’re still not going 24 for 24.”

Temple opened up the meet on bars with a score of 48.800. Senior all-around Ariana Castrence led the team with a season-high mark of 9.825, and senior all-around Caitlin Gray notched a score of 9.775, tying her personal high.

Vault was the second rotation for the Owls, who posted a season-high score of 49.075 – the best at the event. Freshman all-around Hannah Stallings and freshman all-around Sarah Stallings tied for the meet-high score with a 9.850. Sarah Stallings posted a personal high score as well.

“The only event we hit pretty clean was vault,” Nilson said. “To get 49.075 is impressive, that’s a good score.”

Temple competed on floor in the third event and tallied a meet-high score of 48.975. All-around graduate student Tori Edwards secured the highest score on the team, tying a season-high with a 9.875. Hannah Stallings fell right behind with a season-high 9.850.

The Owls concluded the competition on beam, posting an event high 48.950. Hannah Stallings scored the highest on the team and in the meet with a season-high 9.850. Castrence and sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian notched scores of 9.825.

Hannah Stallings clinched the all-around victory for the fourth consecutive meet finishing with a score of 39.250, the fifth-highest score in school history.

“She’s got ice in her veins,” Nilson said. “Honestly, I mean, I don’t think anything can rattle that girl. She’s just a competitor, I’m so proud of her.”

Temple will travel to Towson, Maryland, to take on Towson University (5-2, 2-2 East Atlantic Gymnastics League), Eastern Michigan University (3-2-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) and Long Island University on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

Sean McMenamin

can be reached at sean.mcmenamin0001@temple.edu. Or you can follow Sean on Twitter @sean102400. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*