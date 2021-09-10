Owls earn first win of season

The Owls went into Thursday night’s game knowing they wanted to finish strong in the final third, said head coach Nick Bochette.

And that’s exactly what they did.

Temple University women’s soccer (1-2-3, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) capitalized on their opponents’ mistakes and shut out Saint Joseph’s University (0-5-2, 0-0 The Atlantic 10 Conference) 3-0 on Thursday night.

“We had quality chances tonight and scored really quality goals,” Bochette said. “To create chances like that, it is a huge deal.”

The Owls scored in the 44th minute after sophomore forward Milana D’Ambra notched her first collegiate goal off a corner kick right before halftime.

“The first and last five minutes of the half are always the most important,” Bochette said. “To get one going into halftime changes everything because you don’t have to take unnecessary chances.”

The Hawks tried to answer back at the 46th minute, when sophomore midfielder Rachel Brown had a clean look at the net but missed wide.

The Owls struck again just before the 50th minute when junior forward Hailey Gutowski set up junior forward Emily Kavanaugh with a perfect pass, and Kavanaugh headed the ball into the net.

Temple’s final score of the night came in the 66th minute after Gutowski had a one-on-one breakaway, and got the ball by Hawks’ sophomore goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti.

“To go into tonight and to play well and get the results is going to make the locker room feel a lot better,” Bochette said. “We can’t think that this is good enough and we still need to improve but this is the exact way we want to go into conference play.”

Owls’ junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein, who was named the last AAC goalkeeper of the week on Aug. 30, delivered a shutout for Temple, continuing her dominant season totaling 32 saves in the last three games played.

The Owls will begin conference play on the road against the University of Memphis (6-0-1, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.