Owls exhibit ice-cold shooting in loss against Tulsa

Temple University men’s basketball lost 70-44 to Tulsa (9-5, 1-0 The American Athletic Conference) on Friday night at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.



Friday’s game marked the lowest-scoring performance for Temple this season. Their previous low was 54 points in a loss to the University of Missouri on Dec. 7.



Tulsa dominated Temple (9-4, 1-1 The AAC) from the start. The Golden Hurricane started the game on 12-4 run and never relinquished its lead. Tulsa went into the locker room with a 35-17 lead.



The Golden Hurricane shot 51 percent from the field overall. In the first half, the Golden Hurricane shot 46 percent from the field and 47 percent on 15 attempts from behind the arc. In the second half, Tulsa only took six attempts from three.



Tulsa had three players who scored in double digits. Redshirt-junior forward Jeriah Horne, junior guard Brandon Rachal and senior forward Martins Igbanu combined for 56 of the Golden Hurricane’s 70 points. Horne led the Golden Hurricane with 23 points and seven rebounds. Horne shot 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-10 from behind the arc.



Rachal added 19 points and five rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Rachal made three of his four attempts from the three-point line.



Igbanu contributed with 14 points and six rebounds while shooting 6-of-8 from the field.



On the other hand, Temple shot 28 percent from the field and 20 percent from three. In the first half, the Owls shot 19 percent from the field and 12 percent from three.



Senior guard Quinton Rose was the only Temple player who scored in double digits. He led the Owls with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field. Senior guard Alani Moore II scored nine points. Moore got all of his points from three-point shots. Moore shot 3-of-8 from behind the arc.



Freshman guard Josh Pierre-Louis added eight points off the bench. Pierre-Louis shot 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from the three-point line.



The Owls will return to the Liacouras Center on Tuesday to face Houston (11-3, 1-0 The AAC) at 7 p.m.

