Owls fall short against Monarchs

Temple University women’s basketball (5-6, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) fell 71-68 to Old Dominion University (10-2, 0-0 Conference USA) Wednesday afternoon.

The Owls started out strong, with graduate student forward Mia Davis scoring 12 points in just the first quarter. Temple shot 58.85 percent from the field in the first quarter and went four of four from the free-throw line.

Although Temple led 19-15 going into the second quarter, Old Dominion started to find its rhythm offensively. With five minutes left in the second quarter, Old Dominion senior guard Aziah Hudson made a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 24-20.

At the end of the half, Temple held the lead 30-26.

Coming out of halftime, Monarchs’ senior guard Ajah Wayne made a layup in the paint, tying the game 30-30. Temple struggled on defense, and got into foul trouble allowing ODU to go seven of nine on free throws in the third quarter.

Temple’s defense started to slip, giving Old Dominion a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Owls tied it up after Temple junior forward Alexa Williamson fouled Wayne, who made both free throws with one minute and 28 seconds left. The Monarchs held strong and came out on top after turning over the ball a season-high of 25 times.

Davis totaled 25 points while freshman guard Aniya Gourdine scored 14 points, and made both of her attempts from the 3-point line.

The Owls will return to McGonigle Hall on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. to play La Salle University (7-5, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) for their last non-conference game of the season.