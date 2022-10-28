Owls fall to Cougars in season finale

Temple Women’s Soccer was unsuccessful in their final matchup of the season, losing 3-0 to the University of Houston.

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-11-4, 0-8 American Athletic Conference) were defeated in their final match of the season against the University of Houston Cougars (6-7-3, 2-4-2 American Athletic Conference) 3-0 on Thursday night. The Owls were down early but rebounded well in the 2nd half, strengthening their defense and creating more offense. In the end, it wasn’t enough to win as Temple officially finished last in the American Athletic Conference.

KEY PLAYS

After a Temple foul just outside the box, Houston capitalized with sophomore midfielder Samantha Wiehe delivering a well-placed free kick to the right side of the goal, putting the Cougars up 1-0 in the 4th minute.

Senior forward Janna Singleton pushed the Cougars lead to two after she slotted a ball past the Owls' sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns from close range.

Singleton would score her second goal of the game after a header from senior midfielder Madison Dichiara cleared the Temple line and landed right at the feet of Singleton who sent it home.

THE NUMBERS

Burns finished the night with six saves while Houston redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward had three saves.

Temple had three shots throughout the game by senior forward Emily Kavanaugh, sophomore defender Phoebe Hollin and junior defender Roisin McGovern.

Six Temple players represented the team for the entire 90 minute duration of play.

The last time the Owls failed to get a win during conference play was 2016.

WORDS FROM THE COACH

“I’m very proud of the way our group handling themselves,” said head coach Nick Bochette, “It’d be a cliche to say that they never gave up but they never did. They continuously fought hard and I’m proud of them.”

“I don’t believe that we are that far off,” Bochette said. “We are going to continue to bring in players and make those changes to represent our program and our school the right way.”