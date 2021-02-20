Owls fall to Old Dominion in penalty stroke shootout

The Monarchs handed the Owls their first loss of the season.

Temple University field hockey (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big East Conference) fell to Old Dominion University (1-1-0, 1-0-0 Big East Conference) 3-2 in a penalty stroke shootout after the game extended beyond double-overtime.

The Owls faced early troubles, as Old Dominion junior midfielder Riley Taylor scored on a penalty corner at the 1:51 mark in the first quarter, giving the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

The Owls capitalized on a penalty corner in the third quarter with three minutes remaining, as senior back Dani Batze scored on an assist from junior midfielder and forward Claire Thomas and graduate student midfielder Veronika Novakova. Batze’s goal tied the game 1-1.

In the fourth quarter, the Monarchs took the lead when freshman forward Marlon De Bruijne scored off another penalty corner assisted by Taylor and redshirt-senior back Marlee McClendon, giving the Monarchs a 2-1 lead at the 46:29 mark.

With 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Novakova scored off another penalty corner by tipping in at the back post of the cage, sending the game to overtime.

De Bruijne took the stroke-off attempt and slid the shot past Owls senior goalkeeper Cristina Carotenuto.

The Owls still had a chance to win the shootout after De Bruijne’s goal, but freshman forward Cassie Romanczuk’s shot was blocked by ODU redshirt-junior goalkeeper Cam MacGillivary.

The game featured a high volume of shots, with the Owls taking 13 and the Monarchs taking 10.

The Owls will seek to even the season series Sunday afternoon in Norfolk, Virginia, as they face the Monarchs once again at 4 p.m.