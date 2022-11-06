Owls fall to Shockers for second loss of the weekend

Temple Volleyball lost their second match of the weekend in a 3-1 set loss to Wichita State University on Sunday afternoon.

Temple University Volleyball (9-16, 3-11 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against Wichita State University (13-11, 8-5 The American) on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. The loss comes after the Owls fell to the University of Tulsa (11-14, 4-9 AAC) on Nov. 4.

KEY PLAYS

The Shockers opened up the first set on an 8-0 run. The Owls did not score their first point of the set until a service error went out of bounds and gave Temple their first point.

A kill by Shockers’ redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly ended the first set by a score of 25-13.

ended the first set by a score of 25-13. A kill by Shockers’ sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster gave Wichita State the lead early in the second set, which led to a 25-18 set victory.

gave Wichita State the lead early in the second set, which led to a 25-18 set victory. After trailing by six points early in the third set, Temple mounted a comeback when redshirt senior right-side hitter Peyton Boyd scored to win the set 25-21.

scored to win the set 25-21. After a kill by Boyd midway through the fourth set, Temple squandered an early lead when Kelly sealed the set with a kill, winning 25-20.

THE NUMBERS

Foster led the game with 16 kills in the match, followed by junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling who had 14.

who had 14. Boyd led the Owls with 13 kills.

Sophomore libero Falanika Danielson led the game with 17 digs.

led the game with 17 digs. Wichita State hit a combined .264 percent in the match and hit a game-high .345 percent in the first set.

Temple had 25 errors in the match and hit just .142 percent.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to put together a better performance in their next game against the University of Memphis (17-10, 7-7 American) at the Larry O. Finch Center, in Memphis on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.