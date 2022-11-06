Owls fall to Shockers for second loss of the weekend

Temple Volleyball lost their second match of the weekend in a 3-1 set loss to Wichita State University on Sunday afternoon.

06 November 2022 Featured, Sports, Volleyball
Temple Owls lose to Wichita State University 3-1. ERIKA MONN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University Volleyball (9-16, 3-11 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against Wichita State University (13-11, 8-5 The American) on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. The loss comes after the Owls fell to the University of Tulsa (11-14, 4-9 AAC) on Nov. 4.

KEY PLAYS

  • The Shockers opened up the first set on an 8-0 run. The Owls did not score their first point of the set until a service error went out of bounds and gave Temple their first point.
  • A kill by Shockers’ redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly ended the first set by a score of 25-13. 
  • A kill by Shockers’ sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster gave Wichita State the lead early in the second set, which led to a 25-18 set victory. 
  • After trailing by six points early in the third set, Temple mounted a comeback when redshirt senior right-side hitter Peyton Boyd scored to win the set 25-21.
  • After a kill by Boyd midway through the fourth set, Temple squandered an early lead when Kelly sealed the set with a kill, winning 25-20.

THE NUMBERS

  • Foster led the game with 16 kills in the match, followed by junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling who had 14.
  • Boyd led the Owls with 13 kills. 
  • Sophomore libero Falanika Danielson led the game with 17 digs.
  • Wichita State hit a combined .264 percent in the match and hit a game-high .345 percent in the first set.
  • Temple had 25 errors in the match and hit just .142 percent. 

ON TAP

The Owls will look to put together a better performance in their next game against the University of Memphis  (17-10, 7-7 American) at the Larry O. Finch Center, in Memphis on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Ethan Briddell

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*