Owls fall to Shockers for second loss of the weekend

Temple University Volleyball (9-16, 3-11 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against Wichita State University (13-11, 8-5 The American) on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. The loss comes after the Owls fell to the University of Tulsa (11-14, 4-9 AAC) on Nov. 4.
KEY PLAYS
- The Shockers opened up the first set on an 8-0 run. The Owls did not score their first point of the set until a service error went out of bounds and gave Temple their first point.
- A kill by Shockers’ redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly ended the first set by a score of 25-13.
- A kill by Shockers’ sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster gave Wichita State the lead early in the second set, which led to a 25-18 set victory.
- After trailing by six points early in the third set, Temple mounted a comeback when redshirt senior right-side hitter Peyton Boyd scored to win the set 25-21.
- After a kill by Boyd midway through the fourth set, Temple squandered an early lead when Kelly sealed the set with a kill, winning 25-20.
THE NUMBERS
- Foster led the game with 16 kills in the match, followed by junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling who had 14.
- Boyd led the Owls with 13 kills.
- Sophomore libero Falanika Danielson led the game with 17 digs.
- Wichita State hit a combined .264 percent in the match and hit a game-high .345 percent in the first set.
- Temple had 25 errors in the match and hit just .142 percent.
ON TAP
The Owls will look to put together a better performance in their next game against the University of Memphis (17-10, 7-7 American) at the Larry O. Finch Center, in Memphis on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Be the first to comment