Owls finish season with 3-0 victory

Temple University fencing finished its final meet of the season with a 3-0 victory at home on Saturday.

The Owls began by defeating John’s Hopkins University 20-7 and continued their dominance with a 19-8 victory against the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Temple concluded with an emphatic and blistering 24-3 performance against Lafayette University.

“I am very pleased with how we fenced,” said head coach Nikki Franke. “The matches were much tougher than the final scores indicated, but we were mentally tough throughout the day.”

Temple’s epee and sabre squads both finished the event 3-0, including a 9-0 saber victory against John’s Hopkins.

Senior epee Marielle Luke, sophomore sabre Zoe Turner and freshman foil Elizabeth Novoseltseva all finished the event 5-0. Senior sabre Eva Hinds also finished the event undefeated with 4-0.

Sophomore epee Sarah Park finished with the best overall record on the team with a mark of 8-1, and senior foil Megan Ross led the foil team with a overall record of 6-2.

“It is a culmination of the consistent improvement we’ve seen with each meet as the season has progressed,” Franke said.

The Owls will wait until March 18 to see if they are selected to participate in the NCAA Championships set for March 25 through 28 at University Park, Pennsylvania.

“We definitely improved our chances of qualifying with our performance this weekend,” Franke said. “Hopefully, the committee will see that also.”