Owls lose chance at East Division title

Temple University football left points on the board in a low-scoring loss in Cincinnati.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Anthony Russo threw the game away with one minute, 19 seconds remaining in Temple’s Saturday night game against Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0 The American Athletic Conference). The Owls (7-4, 4-3 The AAC) lost 15-13 and got officially eliminated from the competition for the East Division title in The American.



The Owls were within two points of the Bearcats and had just converted on fourth-and-one to continue a drive into field goal range. Cincinnati junior safety Darrick Forrest intercepted Russo’s pass intended for redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Jadan Blue at the Bearcats’ 35-yard line.



Temple scored one touchdown on the ground and one through the air. Freshman running back Re’Mahn Davis scored the Owls’ first points of the game in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard run. The Bearcats blocked redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley’s point-after attempt and returned it for two points.



Mobley’s 32-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter was wide. Had the kick made it through the uprights, the Owls would have finished the game with 16 points and the win.



Redshirt junior tight end Kenny Yeboah later caught a 16-yard pass along the side of the endzone.



The Owls only converted on the final fourth down attempt of the game, immediately preceding the interception. Russo completed 24 of his 43 passes. The interception was his final play of the game.



On its first drive, Temple’s fourth-and-10 pass attempt was incomplete after gaining 44 yards.



In Temple’s next seven drives, it only gained 29 yards combined.



The Owls also fumbled the ball three times, including twice by redshirt-senior running back Jager Gardner.



Blue made 13 catches for 120 yards. He set a new Temple record for receptions in a single season, breaking the previously held 16-year-old record.



Temple returns home on Nov. 30 to play Connecticut (2-9, 0-7 The AAC) at 3:30 p.m.

