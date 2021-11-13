Owls lose eighth consecutive match

Temple University Women’s volleyball (5-21, 1-14 The American Athletic Conference) lost its eighth straight game Friday night to Wichita State University (17-8, 11-5 The American) with a 3-0 shutout.

Although the Owls have been working on preventing their opponents from gaining big leads early on, the Shockers’ strong hits and ability to find open spots on the court allowed them to take multiple leads and win the first set 25-15.

The Owls had a stronger second set, but still fell short. The Shockers came out ahead with a score of 25-19.

The third set was Temple’s best overall, and the Owls had a .2 hitting percentage, their highest of the game. The Owls kept the score close and went on a five-point run, taking a 21-20 lead. However, it wasn’t enough, and Wichita State won the final set 27-25 after a point was overturned due to a challenge by the Shockers.

Shockers’ redshirt-sophomore outside hitter Brylee Kelly led Wichita State with 18 kills and two aces.

Graduate student outside hitter Miray Bolukbasi led the Owls in kills with a total of 10, and also had one block. Graduate student outside hitter Katerina Papazoglou also contributed for the Owls by serving up 11 digs and one ace.

The Owls only have five matches left in their 2021-22 season, and will take on the University of Tulsa (12-12, 7-8 The American) on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. in Tulsa, Oklahoma.