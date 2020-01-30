Owls’ losing streak reaches four games

The Owls only got six points from their bench in a 78-63 loss to Connecticut.

Temple men’s basketball’s (10-10, 2-6 The American Athletic Conference) losing streak reached four games for the first time under coach Aaron McKie Wednesday night after the Owls lost 78-63 to Connecticut (11-9, 2-5 The AAC). Temple never led and trailed for 37 minutes.



Three players—senior guard Quinton Rose, junior guard Nate Pierre-Louis and sophomore forward Jake Forrester—combined to score 45 of the Owls’ points. Temple only had six points come from players off the bench, all of which came from freshman guard Josh Pierre-Louis.



Nate Pierre-Louis led all scorers with 20 points, while Rose added 15 and Forrester contributed 10. None of the three scored more than nine points in the first half.



Four Owls did not record any points.



For the Huskies, six players scored in double-digits. Senior guard Christian Vital led with 15 points on 2-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.



Vital was the only player for either team to reach a double-double. Nate Pierre-Louis only grabbed five rebounds. Junior forward J.P. Moorman II led Temple with eight rebounds.



Forrester and Rose both went 2-of-2 on their free-throw opportunities. Pierre-Louis went to the free-throw line 11 times and made eight of his attempts, which lowered the team free-throw percentage to 76.5. None of UConn’s players missed more than one free throw for a 93.3 accuracy rate.



Temple shot 39.7 percent from the field, bolstered by a 46.7 percent conversion rate in the final 20 minutes.



Senior guard Alani Moore II scored 2-of-3 three-point attempts in the second half to record six points in the game. He was the only Owl to make more than one three-point shot.



Temple’s next game is at home against East Carolina (9-11, 3-4 The AAC) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

