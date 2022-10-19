Owls score early in win against Seawolves

Temple Men’s Soccer (4-7-2, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) defeated Stony Brook University (4-10, 2-5 Colonial Athletic Association) 2-0 at the Temple Sports Complex Tuesday night. The Owls earned their second straight victory in their last non-conference game of the season. Their previous win came when the Owls earned their first conference victory of the year on Friday night, defeating Florida Atlantic University 1-0.

KEY PLAYS

In the first 15 seconds, Owls’ fifth-year midfielder Fabian Grant connected with a goal beyond the 18-yard-box, giving the Owls’ a 1-0 lead. Redshirt-junior forward Sean Karani assisted the goal.

In the 12th minute, Owls' senior forwards Mike Eijgendaal and Chaim Roserie had a two-on-one opportunity inside the box, but Seawolves' senior goalkeeper Edmond Kaiser made a kick save to prevent the Owls from extending their lead.

In the 21st minute, Kaiser made a jumping save to block a potential goal from Owls' freshman midfielder George Medill, who took a shot from the corner of the box.

In the 26th minute, Owls' freshman defenseman Sawyer Koza extended the Owls' lead to 2-0 with a bending inside the box goal. The Owls' Roserie assisted the goal.

In the 70th minute, Seawolves' freshman defender Jon Jelercic fired off a free kick 20 yards out of the box, which resulted in the shot hitting the crossbar.

In the 83rd minute, Owls' redshirt junior goalkeeper Eoin Gawronski made a diving save across the line to preserve the shutout. Seawolves' junior defenseman Iker Alvarado recorded the shot.

THE NUMBERS

Grant scored his first goal of the season on three shots in the match.

Karani finished with one assist and four shots in the match.

Stony Brook recorded 14 shots and three shots on goal while Temple recorded 16 shots with eight coming on goal.

Gawronski earned the shutout with three saves in the match, while Kaiser recorded six saves in the contest, but let two goals in.

WORDS FROM THE COACH

“This team is capable,” said head coach Brian Rowland. “I think we’ve learned some hard lessons throughout the season. And, you know, all we can control is our approach going into each game.”

“When you can win and you can continue to win it feels good,” Rowland said. “Put good performances on display then it allows you to feel good going into the next game.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look for their third straight win of the season as they go against No. 22 University of Tulsa (7-2-2, 3-2-1 AAC) on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Temple Sports Complex.