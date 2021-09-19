Owls shutout Dragons for win

Temple University women’s soccer (2-3-3, 0-1 The American Athletic Conference) defeated Drexel University (4-3-1, 0-0 The Colonial Athletic Association) 3-0 at the Temple Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon, tying their season high of three goals as they bounced back from last weekend’s loss to the University of Memphis.

“I think we were efficient and dangerous every time we got a chance,” said head coach Nick Bochette. “That was the biggest transformation and that is what helped us out today.”

The Owls scored early in the 16th minute, when junior forward Emily Kavanaugh shot from inside the penalty box on an assist from junior forward Hailey Gutowski.

Just over a minute later, Gutowski added a goal of her own from outside the penalty box. It was her second goal of the season.

The Owls went into halftime leading 2-0, only their third time leading at the half this season.

“Drexel fought back really well,” Bochette said. “We had to dig in and reevaluate at halftime, and I thought our response was really good.”

The Owls struck for a final time at the 71st minute, when Kavanaugh scored her second goal by kicking high left from inside the penalty box.

“I thought we could have controlled the game more,” Bochette said. “At 2-0 up, that is where we should be able to take the wind out of the sails a little bit.”

Junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein delivered her second shutout of the season and recorded four more saves, continuing her dominance.

“[Stablein] is a big part of what we do,” Bochette said. “We know that we can keep focusing on our attacks when we might have a rough day defensively because she makes up for a lot.”

The Owls will welcome conference rival University of Cincinnati (5-5-1, 3-3-1 The American) to the Temple Sports Complex on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for Temple’s second conference game of the season.