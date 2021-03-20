Owls win multiple events at first outdoor meet

Emma Gee finished first in the 1,500 meters and the team finished first in the 4×400 meters.

Temple University women’s track and field finished first in two events at the Black and Gold Invitational in Orlando, Florida, the team’s first outdoor event of the season, on Friday and Saturday.

“I think we were pretty solid in the distances we had, but we know we need to specifically work on our sprint speed,” said head coach Elvis Forde. “We are fit, we are strong, but in terms of speed-wise, we are lacking.”

Graduate student Emma Gee finished first in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:35.37, and senior Aisha Brown finished third in the high jump with a jump of 1.70 meters on Friday.

Junior Marissa White placed 13th overall in the 200 meters on Friday, and sophomore Tannekee Strachan finished sixth in the long jump with a new career-best distance of 5.60 meters.

Freshman Nicole Castor recorded a new career-best in the long jump at 4.90 meters, as well as a fifth-place finish in the javelin throw with a mark of 30.12 meters. Sophomore Sophia Gulotti finished sixth in the javelin throw with a distance of 26.48 meters.

On Saturday, redshirt-senior Grace Moore finished first in the 3,000 meters competition with a time of 9:21.61, beating her career-best and setting a school record.

Freshman Léa Kerbiriou finished second in the 800 meter event, clocking in a time of 2:11.13. Other key contributors on Saturday included junior Emma Seifried, who finished third in the 3,000 meter race.

Temple finished third in the 4×100 meters event. Freshman Lauren Greig, freshman Chidumga Nkulume, freshman Jewel Ofotan and sophomore Chelby Elam recorded a time of 47.83.

Temple finished in first place in the 4×400 meter on Saturday with a time of 3:51.32 thanks to strong performances from White, Nkulume, junior Mary Olayinka Ilelaboye and senior Mallorie Smith.

“We competed against two of our conference foes in UCF and Tulane, so we got to see what they looked like, and it was important for some of our sprinters to compete, with many of them not competing since last year,” Forde said.

The Owls will continue their season on March 25 when they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Raleigh Relays.