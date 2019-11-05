Parade brings military veterans together

11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-1WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-2WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-3WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-4WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-5WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-6WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-7WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-8WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-9WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.5_LiveinPhilly_VeteransParade_JeremyElvas-10WEB JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On Sunday, hundreds gathered along Market Street in Center City for the Philadelphia Veterans Parade, a non-profit march honoring those who have served in the United States military.

At noon, the parade began at Philadelphia City Hall near Juniper and Market streets and included several biker groups, like American Legion Riders, and performances from Philadelphia Police & Fire Pipes & Drums band.

Maylea Lamborn, 44, from Medford, New Jersey, is a veteran who attended the parade.

“It’s important for us to always remember that without those people supporting our nation, we won’t have the freedoms that we have,” Lamborn said.

Leonard Gryn, 79, a U.S. Marines veteran from Manayunk, Pennsylvania, who was a jet engine mechanic who served in the Vietnam War, attended the event.

“Parades have always been part of the United States of America. It brings out the best in people — brings people together.,” Gryn said.

Afterward, the Philadelphia Veterans Parade hosted a festival at Independence Mall between the 5th and 3rd streets.