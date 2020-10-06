Pennsylvania amends guidelines on crowd sizes

Pennsylvania announced today it would amend COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, potentially allowing fans to attend Temple University football games at Lincoln Financial Field, although the university previously said it would not allow fans to attend this season.

Starting Friday, outdoor venues in Pennsylvania that hold more than 10,000 people will be allowed to fill at 15 percent capacity with a maximum of 7,500 people, according to the announcement.

“We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available,” Wolf said in the announcement.

Venues will require fans to wear masks and obey social distancing guidelines, and will set up multiple points of entry and exit to the stadium, according to the announcement.

In order for fans to attend games at Lincoln Financial Field this season, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney would also have to change the city’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“I want to go to a football game too, there’s nothing I miss more than Eagles football on Sunday,” Kenney said at today’s briefing. “But I don’t think it’s worth putting people’s health in jeopardy or people’s lives in jeopardy. We want to make sure when we get these regulations we do it right and take everything into account, not just jump blindly into an emotional issue.”

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced at the city’s virtual press briefing today that Philadelphia will review the guidance and release a decision by Oct. 13.

“We do have concerns about this in Philadelphia, because we do have unique risk in this city,” Farley said. “We have many huge venues, stadiums and concert halls. In the past, if we felt the governor’s policies were not safe enough for the City of Philadelphia, we have been more restricted in the commonwealth.”

Temple Athletics announced on Aug. 28 there would be no fans at Temple home games until further notice, according to a release from the department.

Until the city makes its announcement, Temple Athletics will not respond on the new state guidelines, Senior Associate Athletic Director Larry Dougherty said.

