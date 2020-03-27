Pennsylvania primary postponed to June amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Pennsylvania primary elections, originally scheduled to be held on April 28, have been rescheduled to June 2 due to the spread of COVID-19. The Pennsylvania legislature voted on the proposed postponement on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Governor Tom Wolf officially signed the bill on Friday, joining 11 other states and the District of Columbia who have already delayed their primaries to June 2, the Inquirer further reported.

All voters will have the option to apply to vote via mail-in ballot, the York Daily Record reported. The bill also includes additional flexibilities which allow election officials to close and consolidate polling places without prior court approval and begin counting absentee ballots before 8 p.m., the Inquirer reported.

Wolf tweeted the new deadlines on Friday afternoon. Residents have until May 18 to register to vote and can sign up for mail-in ballots until May 26.