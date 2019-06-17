Personal information of 160 students exposed for three weeks on Temple website

A document containing names, dates of birth and passport information was uploaded to a university website in March.

The personal information of 160 Temple University students was exposed after an employee accidentally uploaded a document containing information like dates of birth, cell phone numbers and passport information to a public university website.





An employee in Temple’s Risk Management office uploaded the document to the Temple University Travel Registry Site on March 22 where it was public for about three weeks before it was taken down, said Larry Brandolph, Temple’s chief information security officer and vice president of Computer Service and Infrastructure.



Affected students were notified on May 22 that their names, passport numbers, issuing passport country, passport issue date, dates of birth, travel dates and cell phone numbers were exposed on the website.



Students have 90 days to enroll in free credit and web monitoring services, a $1 million identity fraud loss reimbursement, identity theft restoration, among other services from Kroll, a risk mitigation firm, Brandolph said.



Thirty students have utilized its services since May 22. No one has reported that their information has been used, Brandolph said.



“We feel really bad about it and that’s why we try to bend over backward for these individuals,” he said.



The employee who accidentally uploaded the document is still employed at the university.



“People still make accidental mistakes,” Brandolph added.

