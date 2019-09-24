Philly flea market shows off ‘old punk junk’

This weekend, 200 vendors came together for the Punk Rock Flea Market at the Armory on 23rd and Armory streets to sell homemade crafts, vintage goods and food.

“This is an event that represents DIY art and culture in Philadelphia, spanning vintage handmade goods, art and just what we call ‘old punk junk,” said Walt Weber, 40, who owns The Captain’s Vintage, clothing store at Parkside Avenue and 49th Street, who is also the organizer for the market. “Whatever you make, whatever you sell, this is your chance to get it in front of a bunch of people that like this kind of stuff.”

Dani Brodsky, a senior fibers and material studies major, sold goods from her online shop, Spider Mother Design, as a first-time vendor at the market. She said her experience was very positive.

“I like it a lot, it’s definitely a good response and a good turnout, and every other vendor has been awesome,” Brodsky said.

Emily Burke, a 14-year-old artist from Philadelphia sold shirts, bags, and even coloring books with Emily’s hand-drawn designs for the third time as a vendor at the market with the help of her dad Pat Burke. “What’s good about this market is there’s a lot of traffic, and when there’s traffic her stuff sells,” he said.