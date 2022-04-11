Philly reinstates mask mandate

Masks will be required in indoor spaces beginning on April 18 after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The City of Philadelphia will reinstate its indoor mask mandate starting on April 18 after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the city announced Monday afternoon.

“But if we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations and then a wave of deaths it will be too late for many of our residents,” said Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole in a COVID-19 briefing Monday.

As of April 7, there were 220 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Temple has 33 active COVID-19 cases as of April 10, according to the university’s vaccine and case dashboard.

The city dropped its indoor mask mandate on March 2 due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

On March 18, the city had 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases and reached the “All Clear” response level after dropping its mask mandate weeks prior on March 2.

The university has not announced any changes in its masking requirements after becoming mask-optional on March 21.

